Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 58,381 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lam Research worth $212,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $126,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $630.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

