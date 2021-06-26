Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $212,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $349.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.19 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.