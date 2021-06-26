Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of DISH Network worth $147,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

