Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,567 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.91% of Equitable worth $127,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.97 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

