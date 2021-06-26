Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,944.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

