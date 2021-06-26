ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Up 17.5% This Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $1.55 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

