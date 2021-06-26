CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $2.55 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $26,928.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00053446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035251 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,662,637 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

