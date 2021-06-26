Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,541 ($20.13). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,541 ($20.13), with a volume of 117,648 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.67 ($17.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.64.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

