CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.