CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.45.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CNX opened at $14.68 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $20,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

