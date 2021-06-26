Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.05

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and traded as high as $37.41. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 736 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

