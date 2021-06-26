Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.83. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 21,039 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.