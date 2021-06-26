Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $410,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

