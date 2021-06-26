Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $141,111.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00044479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00165266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,339.16 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,060 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

