Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will report $25.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $24.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year sales of $109.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $120.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 60,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

