Color Platform (CLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $753.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $701,126.80 and approximately $753.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

