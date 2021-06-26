Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.06. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 271,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.