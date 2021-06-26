Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Commerce Bancshares worth $75,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

