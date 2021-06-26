Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.