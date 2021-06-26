Comparing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axonics and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Axonics.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 25.13 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -45.20 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.21 -$1.21 million $0.02 223.00

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Axonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

