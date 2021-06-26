Comparing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DSP Group and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.19 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.42 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.29 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.17

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DSP Group and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Micron Technology 0 6 27 1 2.85

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats DSP Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.