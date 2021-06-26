Comparing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 74.34% 9.15% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 49.22 $451.29 million $0.15 178.40 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 8.29 $18.38 million $1.40 11.80

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

