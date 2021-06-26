Comparing Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners $481.00 million 11.93 $543.00 million $1.25 11.67 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.76 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.30

Shell Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 147.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners 1 4 0 0 1.80 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Shell Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners 113.83% 90.23% 23.97% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Shell Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. The company stores and transports crude oil, refined, natural gas, and refinery gas products for various customers, including producers, refiners, marketers, and traders, as well as to other crude oil and refined products pipelines through its pipelines and storage tanks. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

