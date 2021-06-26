Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

This table compares VAALCO Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.02 -$48.18 million $0.16 21.88 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.41 $788.56 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.