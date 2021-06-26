Compound Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $214.97 or 0.00693262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $135.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311,323 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

