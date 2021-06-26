Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

