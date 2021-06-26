Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

