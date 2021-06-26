Conflux Network Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $221.38 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,574.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.19 or 0.05650775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.01404842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00390718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00124715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.00619583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00385110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 847,724,650 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

