Connectome (CNTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $78,126.86

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $78,126.86 and approximately $448,751.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

