ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

