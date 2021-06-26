Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 214,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $73.87. 2,074,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.