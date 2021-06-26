Contrasting All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for All For One Media and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 7 8 0 2.44

Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than All For One Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 155.45 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.21 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -56.25

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84%

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

