Contrasting Playtika (PLTK) and Its Peers

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Playtika to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 101.67 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.44

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Playtika and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 595 2936 4477 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 53.13%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

