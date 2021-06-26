Contrasting PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33% SL Green Realty 25.79% 4.79% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.40 $166.83 million $2.94 17.94 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.44 $379.80 million $7.11 11.60

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40 SL Green Realty 1 5 1 0 2.00

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $73.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.38%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats PotlatchDeltic on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

