CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of CoreCivic worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

