CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.16 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $72.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CPLG stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.