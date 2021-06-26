Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.93. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.88, with a volume of 296,319 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

