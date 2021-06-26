Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.20 ($0.77). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 228,711 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £159.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Get Costain Group alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.