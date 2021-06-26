CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares to Split on Monday, June 28th

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $882.65. The stock had a trading volume of 902,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $662.04 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.90 target price (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

