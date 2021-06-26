Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.61

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded flat against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $30.37 million and $2.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.