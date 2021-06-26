Covalent (CQT) Price Tops $0.61

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded flat against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.82 or 0.99080993 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

