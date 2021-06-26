Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

