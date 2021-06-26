Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases 21,062 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

