CPChain 1-Day Volume Tops $83,978.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $83,978.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00383953 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00942964 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.