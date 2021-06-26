CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 111,068 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
