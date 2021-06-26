CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 111,068 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

