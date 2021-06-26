Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

