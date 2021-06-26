Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,145 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Black Hills worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.98 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

