Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 26,439 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of The Hackett Group worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

