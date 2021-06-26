Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,915 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Cass Information Systems worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 130,559 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

