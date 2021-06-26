Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

